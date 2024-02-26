Tottenham set to open formal contract talks with star player to fend off interest from mega rich club

Tottenham Hotspur are poised to initiate contract discussions with their star striker, Heung-min Son, amid reported interest from Saudi Pro League outfit Al Ittihad.

According to the latest report from Football Insider, the club’s hierarchy have already engaged in preliminary talks with Son to gauge his interest in extending his current contract.

But now, they are set to sit down with the South Korean and open formal talks regarding a contract extension.

This comes amid a recent report from Football Transfer, claiming that the Saudi Pro League has identified Son as one of their top targets along with Mo Salah from Liverpool.

Report suggests that Son may reconsider his future at Tottenham if the club fails to secure qualification for the UEFA Champions League.

He has been a remarkable asset for Spurs since his arrival from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015, accumulating 395 appearances, 157 goals, and 86 assists.

This season, following Harry Kane’s departure, Son has assumed the captaincy role and emerged as the team’s talisman, registering 12 goals and 6 assists in 22 Premier League appearances.

Given his significance to the club’s current setup under manager Ange Postecoglou, Tottenham will be eager to secure Son’s long-term commitment through a contract extension in the near future.