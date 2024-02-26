Tottenham Hotspur has been urged to sign the Udinese right-back Festy Ebosele.

The Republic of Ireland international has attracted the attention of a number of clubs with his performances for the Italian club this season and he could prove to be a quality, long-term acquisition for the North London club.

Former Tottenham scout Bryan King has now urged the club to sign the player. It will be interesting to see if Tottenham decide to make a move for him at the end of the season.

Speaking to Tottenham News, King said: “It could be useful to have some cover on the right because they are pretty strong down the left. “He sounds like he is the right player to bring in. He is a good age, he has got enough Italian connections at the club with Destiny Udogie and Guglielmo Vicario, so I imagine it would be easy for him to settle in. “By the sound of his pedigree, he sounds like someone who could stand in for Pedro Porro and give Tottenham more depth in their squad. I think this signing would be a good idea.”

They already have Emerson Royal and Pedro Porro at their disposal. It would be surprising if Tottenham signed another full-back without selling someone first.

Tottenham recently signed Destiny Udogie from the Italian club and he has proven to be an outstanding acquisition so far. They will hope that he can develop into an important first-team player for them as well if he joins the club.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be an exciting one for the young defender, and he will be tempted to join Tottenham if there is an opportunity ahead of him.