Transfer news: Liverpool will miss Klopp, Man Utd striker plans, Sesko to Chelsea & more

This article was originally published on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, a subscription service. If you would like to receive Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive articles via email ahead of publication on caughtoffside.com, please sign-up for the service here: thedailybriefing.io

Liverpool will miss ‘fantastic’ Jurgen Klopp after yet another trophy win

First of all today I wanted to say congratulations to Liverpool for winning the Carabao Cup final. Virgil van Dijk scored a dramatic late winner at the end of extra time against Chelsea to give Jurgen Klopp another trophy in his incredible career at Anfield.

Of course, this is also a reminder that Liverpool are going to miss Klopp. He’s a fantastic manager, and a fantastic leader in the dressing room. Liverpool are preparing for the future but Klopp remains a top, top coach and a legend.

For the more immediate future, though, I think this win, lifting an early trophy this season, will really help Liverpool to be even more confident in the title race; but of course it’s not going to be easy as just two points separate 1st and 3rd in the Premier League table right now, and with both Manchester City and Arsenal also in excellent form.

Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial and Man Utd’s striker transfer plans

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has said publicly that Manchester United will take their time to decide on the future of Mason Greenwood as he impresses on loan at Getafe, but I can say that the feeling internally at the club is that they will cash in on the player. If they receive transfer proposals, they will be ready to consider them and to negotiate, but of course it will also be more clear once they bring in new appointments to the board such as Dan Ashworth. This will be key to decide the summer strategy, because things could still change, and there will be talks in April/May to clarify things, but for now the feeling is that Greenwood could be sold permanently.

Man United are also planning to sign a new striker in the summer transfer window – the plan is very clear, they are waiting for a new director and a new board structure, but they want a new number 9. They will obviously respect the great numbers of Rasmus Hojlund and he will remain at the club, but one more striker is needed because Anthony Martial will leave Old Trafford as a free agent, there are no doubts about that.

United still have to decide, however, if they want to go for a young player or an experienced player. There will be internal discussions about that, and United will take their time despite rumours about Joshua Zirkzee and Mathys Tel. We’ll see what they decide in the coming weeks and months, but for sure a new striker will be a core part of their plans for the summer.

Personally, I think Hojlund still has huge potential and I’ve been so impressed with his performances recently, so maybe an experienced striker who knows the league could help to make an instant impact and also to support Hojlund while he’s still developing.

And speaking of young players at Man United, even though there’s been growing talk of Ross Barkley making it into England’s Euro 2024 squad, Red Devils youngster Kobbie Mainoo would be my pick for Gareth Southgate’s squad. Barkley has been great for Luton this season, so for sure he deserves credit and we could perhaps see interest in him in the summer, but I’d still go for Mainoo after what he’s shown since coming into the United first-team.

Chelsea have been monitoring Benjamin Sesko for some time

Keep an eye on Benjamin Sesko this summer because he’s doing fantastic at RB Leipzig – his stats are very good, with seven goals in his last nine games as a starter for Leipzig, and he has very good numbers in general. He’s on the list of many clubs in Europe, so he’s going to be one of the names we’ll be hearing about this summer for sure.

I can also say that Chelsea scouts are keeping a close eye on Sesko and they have done since he as at Red Bull Salzburg. Chelsea have always had an eye on Sesko, but other clubs are really interested as well, so he’s sure to be one of the main names to keep an eye on for many clubs in the weeks and months ahead.

In other transfer news…

Pedro Neto – I have no indication yet on asking price, too early. Wolves will discuss that closer to the summer. But I’m sure there will be many clubs interested in Neto, he’s being scouted regularly by many clubs and he can do special things in the future. So he will be one of the names of the summer.

Oscar Bobb – I’m still working on getting more information on this news but Manchester City always had the plan to extend some contracts including Oscar Bobb, Rico Lewis who signed new deal months ago… Man City are very happy with him.

Antonio Nusa – I don’t see Brentford trying again for Antonio Nusa. I’m told this is not something concrete. For other clubs, race is completely open so any club from Premier League but also from other countries can still negotiate for Nusa. I still see him leaving Club Brugge in the summer.