Liverpool are reportedly eyeing up a transfer deal for Porto midfielder Alan Varela, though latest transfer news on this potential move suggest their scouts were not at the game against Arsenal, as had been expected.

According to Portuguese newspaper O Jogo, as cited and translated by Sport Witness, Liverpool and Manchester City have been among the strongest admirers of the talented 22-year-old, but neither appeared to watch his impressive showing in the Champions League win over Arsenal.

The report adds that scouting lists show that Manchester United were there, so it may be that Varela also has other big-name admirers from the Premier League.

Varela certainly looked comfortable on the big stage in that memorable 1-0 victory over the Gunners, and it will be interesting to see if this earns him a big move in the near future.

Do Liverpool really need Alan Varela transfer?

Liverpool strengthened in midfield last summer, with a major revamp as a host of new players came in to replace the ones that left.

Jordan Henderson and Fabinho were sold by the Reds, while James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita all left on free transfers, with the club then signing Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch.

So, is the signing of Varela really needed? The Argentina Under-20 international is certainly a top talent, but it remains to be seen if he’d have a key role at Anfield.

Man Utd probably have more of a need of a signing like this right now, so it will be interesting to see who ends up leading the race for Varela’s signature in the months ahead.

For both Liverpool and United, one imagines it will surely require key appointments of new sporting directors at both clubs, and a new manager at Liverpool, before this or any other deal get advanced.