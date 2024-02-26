Video: Emerson Palmieri scores outrageous long-shot for West Ham

Emerson Palmieri has just scored an unbelievable goal to cement all three points for West Ham at the London Stadium.

Jarrod Bowen’s hat-trick gave the Hammers a two-goal cushion against Brentford, but Emerson put an exclamation mark on the result with an emphatic long-range strike into the top corner. One touch to set himself was all he needed before producing a moment of magic from his left boot.

The goal from the left-back only had a 4% chance of being scored, highlighting just how special the goal was.

Emerson was in top form against Brentford apart from the goal, registering four key passes and an assist too.

