Last year, when Rodrigo Bentancur endured a season-ending injury around this time, it deeply disappointed numerous Tottenham fans due to his pivotal role in the team. James Ward-Prowse reveals he thinks the Uruguayan is the most underrated Premier League player.

Since his recovery, the 26-year-old has resumed playing and has been featured in six Premier League matches under his new manager, Ange Postecoglou.

The esteemed Tottenham player continues his quest to regain top form, yet he received recent praise from a surprising source: his rival counterpart at West Ham United.

James Ward-Prowse was asked to identify the most underrated Premier League player presently, and he singled out Rodrigo Bentancur.

The West Ham set-piece specialist highlighted Bentancur’s energy and described his playing style as quite infectious during an interview with Sky Sports.

“When I have seen him, I really like him. Bentancur. From the times I have watched him, the things that stand out is his energy, the way he can get about and I think he is quite infectious with how he plays.

“He can pick up the ball. Drive. Makes good decisions. I just think he looks quite good on the eye.”

Spurs’ underrated chess piece: Rodrigo Bentancur

Upon Rodrigo Bentancur’s arrival at Spurs in 2022, the club were striving for Champions League qualification. His addition, alongside Dejan Kulusevski, played a pivotal role in securing fourth place ahead of Arsenal.

This is why the Uruguayan midfielder has garnered significant admiration among the fans. Additionally, it appears that James Ward-Prowse is also a fan of Bentancur as well.

It’s important to acknowledge that Bentancur experienced a prolonged absence and then faced a minor setback, which has hindered his progress.

Furthermore, he must re-establish his rhythm, particularly for the high-tempo style of play favoured by Spurs, which may require additional time.

One certainty remains: whether in the final months of this campaign or the upcoming season, Bentancur will return to peak form, reaffirming his status as one of the premier midfielders in the league.