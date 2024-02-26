Watch: Coventry’s Ellis Simms scores first half hattrick against Maidstone

There will be no FA Cup upset in Coventry tonight, Ellis Simms has single-handedly made sure of that.

The 23-year-old striker has recorded his first ever senior hattrick tonight against National League South outfit Maidstone United, and the traveling supporters’ FA Cup dreams are all but over.

Sky Blues’ chief creator Kasey Palmer got the assist for Simms’ first two goals, and he also had a helping hand for his hattrick too. The Jamaican international fired a thunderous shot on goal from distance, but the Maidstone keeper could only parry it into the path of the clinical Simms who has a first half hattrick.