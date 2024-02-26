Watch: Ellis Simms breaks Maidstone’s hearts with quick-fire double for Coventry

It looks as though the fairytale story in the FA Cup this season has come to an end as Coventry City go 2-0 up inside 15 minutes against Maidstone.

Maidstone, 8th place in the National League South, have a massive mountain to climb against Coventry City.

After beating Championship side Ipswich Town in the previous round, Maidstone supporters must’ve thought they were about to shake up the entire country as they embark on a historical FA Cup run, but that dream vision has been short lived.

Ellis Simms scored the opening goal in the 9th minute after being slipped through by Kasey Palmer.

A mistake in midfield from Maidstone and Ellis Simms punishes the National League South side

And the pair combined once more just a few minutes later.

Ellis Simms with an early double. A beautiful snapshot from the Coventry City striker

Unsurprisingly it has been all the home side in the early stages of this cup tie, which now looks well and truly over.