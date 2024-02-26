Watch: Epic start to West Ham vs Brentford sees three goals scored in 13 minutes

Brentford FC West Ham FC
Posted by

What an action-packed first half we’ve had at the London Stadium so far between West Ham United and Brentford.

Jarrod Bowen struck first in the fifth minute of the match with an excellent powerful left-footed strike, beating the keeper at the near post.

And the Hammers’ talisman very quickly added to his tally just a few minutes later when he arrived in the penalty area to perfectly meet Vladimir Coufal’s low cross.

Just when it looked as though the game was going to be out of sight for Brentford before the evening even got going, the Bees stung back on 13 minutes through French striker Neal Maupay.

Thus far, every shot on target has found the back of the net at the London Stadium tonight.

More Stories Jarrod Bowen Neal Maupay

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.