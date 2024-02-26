Watch: Incredible footage of Liverpool fans pushing the youngsters in extra-time with a spine-tingling rendition of “Allez, Allez, Allez”

Yesterday saw an incredible cup final game where a depleted Liverpool side, full of youngsters, emerged victorious against a billion pound Chelsea team.

With the match deadlocked at 0-0 in extra time and a squad depleted by injuries, Liverpool supporters took it upon themselves to rally behind their team.

The atmosphere at Wembley was electrifying as the travelling Kop belted out the iconic song ‘Allez, Allez, Allez’ and the effect could be seen on the pitch as the Liverpool academy stars put on a heroic performance.

Commentator Peter Drury acknowledged the fans’ role in galvanizing the team, praising their awareness of the situation and their vocal backing of the young players.

Jamie Carragher echoed Drury’s sentiments, emphasizing that the fans’ chants were a heartfelt gesture of gratitude towards the youngsters for their commendable effort.

 

In a thrilling climax to the match, Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk rose to the occasion, scoring a stunning header in the dying moments of extra time to secure a historic victory for the Reds.

The win marked Liverpool’s 10th League Cup title. the most by any club.

