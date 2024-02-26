Moyes won’t be happy with latest Lucas Paqueta comments

West Ham FC
Posted by

West Ham United manager David Moyes will not be happy as Brazilian midfield player Lucas Paqueta seems to have leaked the manager’s team news.

Moyes is well known for liking to keep a lid on things like this, but Paqueta has made it clear he’s set to be involved in tonight’s Premier League game against Brentford.

The former Lyon man posted ‘see you tomorrow Irons’ on his official page on X, formerly Twitter, so he’s kind of given the game away for Moyes as he prepares to take on Thomas Frank’s side.

More Stories / Latest News
Everton see points reduction reduced on appeal, will move them up to 15th in the Premier League table
Man United & Tottenham have recently approached Serie A wonderkid over potential transfer
Liverpool eye transfer of Porto star, Man Utd scouts also present for strong performance vs Arsenal

West Ham will surely have started Paqueta for a game like this anyway, but it’s well known that Moyes likes to keep his opponents guessing, so he might not be too happy with Paqueta here.

More Stories David Moyes Lucas Paqueta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.