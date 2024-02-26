‘What a player’ – Jude Bellingham impressed with Liverpool star after Carabao Cup win

Virgil van Dijk’s performance during Liverpool’s victory in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday afternoon impressed Real Madrid Jude ace Bellingham.

Wataru Endo interfered with play while standing offside, which resulted in a goal being disallowed for the Dutch defender. However, with two minutes remaining in extra time, he headed past Djordje Petrovic to bring the trophy back to Merseyside.

Van Dijk, who was equally as good in defense as he was in attack, played like a captain, closing down players and winning his aerial duels. He was chosen Man of the Match, which is hardly unexpected.

Remarking on the former Southampton star’s joyous Instagram image, Bellingham, a former transfer target for Liverpool, was impressed with what he saw in the 32-year-old and said, “What a player.”

After his late victory, Van Dijk declared himself “so proud” to be a Liverpool player.

“It’s all for the fans, so let’s enjoy it,” Van Dijk told Sky Sports. “An intense game for both sides, they had chances, we had chances. Amazing. First trophy as Liverpool captain.

“We did a job, even with all the problems we have had before the game. I’m so proud, proud to be part of this club and especially proud of the boys.

“I won’t speak too soon, but hopefully we can win a few more [trophies this season].”

Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, and Mohamed Salah were among the Liverpool players absent from the match. The side that ended the game had an average age below 22, and five players who were 20 years of age or younger were in the squad.

Klopp called this win ‘the most special trophy’ in his 20-year career. His farewell at Liverpool has started in the best possible manner with the Reds winning the first trophy of the season.

Now they have the league, the Europa League and the FA Cup to target.