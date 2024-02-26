Jarrod Bowen will be eager to capitalise on his recent form and secure a spot in the England squad for the upcoming March internationals, having scored his first senior hat-trick during West Ham’s 4-2 victory over Brentford on Monday.

West Ham secured their first win of 2024, with Bowen finding the net for the first time since before Christmas, halting a dismal streak of eight winless matches that had cast doubts on David Moyes’ future.

England are set to take on Brazil at Wembley on March 23, followed by a friendly against Belgium three days later, as they finalise their preparations for Euro 2024 in the summer. Gareth Southgate will announce his squad for these matches within the next two weeks.

Bowen was asked about forcing himself into Gareth Southgate’s thoughts in which he replied: “That all takes care of itself.”

Bowen’s on fire for West Ham

Bowen, with five England caps under his belt, has netted 14 goals this season, a tally matched by Ollie Watkins and Dominic Solanke. This marks his highest goal count in a single campaign in the competition, surpassing his previous record of 12 goals in the 2021/22 season.

This marked the 16th occasion in Bowen’s senior career where he scored two goals in a single game, yet it was the first time he managed to complete a hat-trick.

The striker told Sky Sports: “I’ve had a couple of times where I’ve had two goals and never got the hat-trick. It was on my mind at half-time [tonight].”

Bowen was not selected for England’s World Cup squad in 2022 and he would have to be very unlucky to not be selected for the European Championship in Germany in the summer.