Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on Xabi Alonso’s “100%” focus amid Liverpool and Bayern links

Fabrizio Romano has discussed the latest reports about Liverpool having positive talks over hiring Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso to take over from Jurgen Klopp next season.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest column for the Daily Briefing, Romano explained that although it’s normal to see rumours like this circulating, it seems there are still some other important steps we can expect before things really start advancing with Alonso.

Liverpool have other candidates to consider as well, according to the transfer news journalist, while he also stressed that Alonso himself is currently only focusing 100% on this hugely promising Bayer Leverkusen season, which could see them win the first Bundesliga title in their history.

The Spanish tactician has done a tremendous job at Leverkusen and he will surely want to ensure there are no distractions now as he looks to make history with the club, who enjoy an eight-point lead over Bayern Munich at the top of the table in Germany.

Alonso Liverpool reports look premature

Discussing the latest round of Alonso to Liverpool stories, Romano made it clear that, while he respects what others are hearing and reporting, there is not currently any new information he’s getting.

“We’re hearing fresh stories about Liverpool and positive talks over Xabi Alonso, and while I respect other journalists and their sources, my understanding is that there is nothing new to report on this saga,” Romano said.

“I honestly have no news yet on Xabi Alonso. It’s normal that we have many reports, one day reports on being close to Bayern, one day same on Liverpool, but my understanding is nothing is decided or close yet. Alonso is 100% focused on doing something historical at Bayer Leverkusen, meanwhile both Liverpool and Bayern want him, but we’ll have to wait and see what happens.

“And, as I’ve said before, Alonso is a top candidate for Liverpool, but not the only one. Liverpool will appoint a new director, and then a new manager. That step will be crucial to decide on the new coach.”