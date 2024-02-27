Exclusive: Manager linked with Chelsea “open” to summer move and “appreciated” in PL, says expert

Fabrizio Romano has spoken exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column about the managerial situation at Chelsea and links with Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim.

The transfer news expert has commented on Pochettino’s job safety, explaining that any manager would have struggled in this current situation at Stamford Bridge, and that a decision about the Argentine will most likely be made at the end of the season, rather than now.

Of course, Chelsea have just suffered another setback in this difficult campaign, losing 1-0 to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final at the weekend, while the Blues also remain 11th in the Premier League table.

Pochettino may have inherited a difficult job at Chelsea, but a lot of fans will also have expected much better than this, and the pressure will surely be growing, with some reports now linking Amorim as a possible replacement in the CFC dugout for next season.

Amorim to replace Pochettino at Chelsea?

For the time being, Amorim has not had any contact with clubs, according to Romano, though he has also made it clear that the highly-regarded Portuguese tactician has a lot of admirers in English football.

It seems Amorim is open to a move to a bigger club, so this could be one to watch for Chelsea and others.

“Pressure (on Pochettino) has been there since the end of January – Chelsea want better results so pressure remains there but the priority has always been to finish the season with Pochettino and then assess the situation ahead of the summer transfer window,” Romano said.

“I think this would not have been an easy job for any manager; it’s a young squad and they need time to perform and create proper group. But of course, football is a results game and so pressure remains there.

“As for Amorim links, it’s a possibility for him to leave Sporting Lisbon in the summer, yes. It’s not guaranteed yet but he’d be open to considering top clubs as he’s already done an excellent job at Sporting in the recent years. At the moment he’s not in direct contact with any club, but he’s appreciated in England for sure.”