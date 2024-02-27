The future of Manchester United winger Antony could be up in the air this summer as Fabrizio Romano has said the Brazil international’s situation looks like it will be one to keep an eye on.

The transfer news expert also told CaughtOffside, as part of his exclusive Daily Briefing column, that Antony rejected opportunities to leave Man Utd in January as he wanted to stay and fight for his place in Erik ten Hag’s side.

The Red Devils invested big money in signing Antony from Ajax last season, but despite a promising start it’s surely no longer up for debate that he’s been a major flop in his time at Old Trafford so far.

Antony’s future has not been decided yet, but Romano has suggested that Ten Hag and whoever comes in as the new United sporting director will have a decision to make on the 24-year-old.

Antony transfer situation one to watch?

Discussing Antony’s United future, Romano said: “The same is true with Antony’s situation. Although Erik ten Hag has spoken publicly to say the Brazilian winger hasn’t shown his potential, it is still too early to know what will be decided on his future.

“It will depend on many factors: new director, Ten Hag and his decision, but also on the player himself as Antony rejected any opportunity in January to stay at Man United and fight for his place. For sure it’s a situation to follow for the summer, but to guarantee his exit we have to wait for next formal steps.”

It remains to be seen how this will go down, but most MUFC fans have surely accepted by now that it could be a good decision to move on from this expensive flop.

Of course, signing a replacement would be important, but there are surely better options out there, so it will be interesting to see who the club’s new recruitment team can find.