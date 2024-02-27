Brighton receive major blow as Man City target to miss rest of season, may have played last game

Brighton have received devasting news as one of their key players Kaoru Mitoma looks set to miss the rest of the season and may have played his last game for the Seagulls.

Manager Roberto De Zerbi confirmed the news on Tuesday, stating via Fabrizio Romano: “It’s an important problem. He could be out for two or three months and his season is expected to be finished.”

Mitoma has been a major player for Brighton over the last two seasons and has contributed this season with three goals and six assists across 26 matches in all competitions.

The Japanese star’s performances have caught the eye of some of the Premier League’s “Big Six” clubs with Man City and Liverpool reportedly interested in the winger, as reported by GOAL.

Has Kaoru Mitoma played his last match for Brighton?

Mitoma penned a new deal at Brighton last year which keeps him at the Amex Stadium until 2027. However, that will not stop the winger from leaving in the summer as a big offer may prompt the Seagulls to sell the Japanese star.

Premier League clubs will certainly be interested in Mitoma during the upcoming transfer window and the question should be asked, has the player played his last match for Brighton?

The Seagulls would demand a big fee to part ways with the 26-year-old and given his impact in the Premier League over the last two seasons, some club is likely to pay it, but it remains to be seen who has a concrete interest in the winger.

It would be a shame to see the winger leave Brighton this way so hopefully the the Japanese star can get back before the end of the season and give the fans something to cheer about, just in case he decides to move on in the summer.