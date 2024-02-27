Bruno Guimaraes recommends Brazil ace for Premier League move

Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes has named Palmeiras’ Raphael Veiga as a player who would succeed in the Premier League if any club tried to sign the Brazilian star.

Ahead of the Magpies’ FA Cup clash with Blackburn on Tuesday night, Guimaraes took part in an interview with ESPN Brasil where he opened up about certain topics.

When asked what Brazilian star would be a success in the Premier League, the midfielder was quick to bring up a name, recommending the signing of Raphael Veiga from Palmeiras.

“He’s one of the names that would fit in here. He takes corners well, shoots from distance, has a good set piece. We were together in 2018 at Athletico-PR. I think he could have a very good future if he comes to Europe,” said the Newcastle star.

Who is Raphael Veiga?

Veiga has been with Palmeiras since 2017 and has earned himself six caps for the Brazil national team. Fulham and Wolverhampton Wanderers are two clubs in the Premier League that have previously been linked to the 28-year-old but it is uncertain if that interest remains.

The Brazilian star has won major trophies with Palmeiras on multiple occasions and a transfer to Europe could be the next step in his career.

It will be interesting to see if Veiga ever makes the move to England as we would then get to see if Guimaraes is right.