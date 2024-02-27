David Moyes’ unusual act after the final whistle noticed by Sky Sports

After breaking his duck in 2024, West Ham manager, David Moyes, should have a spring in his step this morning.

Until the Hammers had deservedly beaten Brentford at the London Stadium on Monday night, the Scot hadn’t seen his side win a game in any competition this year.

To have gone into March and still have not earned three points for a Premier League win won’t have done anything for his candidacy to be the manager of the Irons for the next few seasons.

As it is, the display against Brentford offered a timely reminder that when he wants to, Moyes can get his side playing front-foot, intelligent and free-flowing football.

Whether that’s enough to stop the fans clamouring for his removal or indeed for the board to shelve any plans to look elsewhere for his replacement, won’t be clear for a while yet.

Given that it was believed there was a new contract ready for him to sign and he hasn’t yet done so would indicate that Moyes himself could be having second thoughts as to whether he feels the position is still right for him.

After all, it was less than 12 months ago that he was being lauded as West Ham’s best-ever manager thanks to bringing them their first major trophy in 43 years and getting them into Europe for a third successive season.

David Moyes didn’t clap fans or shake his players hands

According to Hammers News, Sky Sports had noted in their live commentary of the match on Monday night, that Moyes had unusually just headed straight down the tunnel at the final whistle, rather than shaking hands with the players and clapping those who had paid their hard-earned to watch their heroes.