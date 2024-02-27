David Moyes is reportedly determined to extend Kurt Zouma’s West Ham United contract.

Moyes, 60, is out of contract himself at the end of the season, but according to a recent report from Football Insider, should the Scotsman pen a new deal, he will ask the same of Zouma.

Zouma, 29, has been a hugely important player for Moyes since he joined from Chelsea almost three years ago.

Kurt Zouma: What’s the latest on the defender’s West Ham contract?

The Frenchman has cemented himself as his manager’s first-choice centre-back but with his deal set to expire in 18 months and interest in his services mounting, particularly from clubs in Saudi Arabia’s wealthy Pro League, there are no guarantees the former Chelsea man remains in London beyond this season.

Consequently, West Ham could very well look to cash in on the 29-year-old at the end of the season. However, judging by these recent reports, Moyes will insist his number four stays around as long as he can.

Since joining the Hammers in 2021, Zouma, who has represented France on 11 occasions, has scored four goals in 88 games in all competitions.