Manchester United chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe has reportedly assessed potential candidates to take over from Erik ten Hag, with Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi highly thought of by the INEOS group.

The Red Devils are not having the best of seasons under Ten Hag, and it seems the spotlight is on him once again after the team’s 2-1 defeat at home to Fulham at the weekend.

Having recently purchased a 25% stake in Man Utd, with sporting control, Ratcliffe will no doubt be keen to put his own stamp on the club, and that could mean a change in the dugout, especially if things don’t improve on the pitch soon.

Ten Hag has not really lived up to expectations since taking the United job last season, with it increasingly seeming like his side’s Carabao Cup success papered over some major cracks.

De Zerbi to replace Ten Hag at Man United?

According to the Manchester Evening News, De Zerbi’s fine work at Brighton has seemingly caught the eye of United chiefs, so the Italian tactician may be one to watch in the weeks and months ahead if MUFC do decide to make a change.

There’s no doubt De Zerbi has worked wonders at Brighton and he’ll surely be on the radar of a number of top clubs, with Liverpool and Barcelona also notably changing managers at the end of this current campaign.

It’s not yet clear if Ten Hag will definitely be shown the door by Ratcliffe and co., with the appointment of someone like Dan Ashworth as sporting director likely to be key to any decision on that front.

Still, if United do want to bring in someone who can inspire some better football out of this side and work on a limited budget, then it’s hard to argue with De Zerbi’s credentials, and fans would probably welcome his arrival.