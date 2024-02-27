Eddie Howe not worried even if Newcastle man decides to leave the club

After the season that Newcastle United have had, Eddie Howe has done remarkably well to remain positive.

The Magpies manager always appears to look on the bright side in interviews, and one can infer that if this is his general demeanour in and around the dressing room, it’s no wonder that his players are always singing to his tune.

He’ll undoubtedly have to raise his voice on occasions, but a positive, thriving atmosphere is conducive to a happy bunch of players who just have to get on with giving their best on the pitch.

After being dumped out of Europe as injuries began to take hold, rather than dwell on what might’ve been, Howe instead changed the focus to the Premier League.

Unfortunately for him, the injuries just kept coming and, at present, it would take a monumental effort for the Magpies to get into Europe.

Newcastle are 10th and 10 points behind Tottenham Hotspur in fifth, with many of the teams above them playing more consistently well than they are.

Eddie Howe not worried by Dan Ashworth’s Newcastle departure

To add to that, sporting director, Dan Ashworth, appears to be on the way out of the club, after a mid-season approach from Man United.

According to inews (subscription required) however, Howe is looking forward to having more of a say on player recruitment and it’s as if he’s forgotten the part that Ashworth has played to this point already.