Video: Man City’s Erling Haaland nets world-class hat-trick in 37 minutes, 32-year-old bags hat-trick of assists

Luton Town Manchester City


Man City have run riot in the first half of their FA Cup clash with Luton Town and the tie has seen Erling Haaland net a hat-trick in 37 minutes. 

The home side went behind after just three minutes when Kevin De Bruyne cut a pass back for the Norwegian to open the scoring.

The duo would combine two more times over 37 minutes to complete a hat-trick for Haaland and a hat-trick of assists for the Belgian international.

The world-class duo have been too much for Luton as they look set to reach the quarter-final of the FA Cup.

Haaland’s hat-trick can be seen below:

