Man City have run riot in the first half of their FA Cup clash with Luton Town and the tie has seen Erling Haaland net a hat-trick in 37 minutes.

The home side went behind after just three minutes when Kevin De Bruyne cut a pass back for the Norwegian to open the scoring.

The duo would combine two more times over 37 minutes to complete a hat-trick for Haaland and a hat-trick of assists for the Belgian international.

The world-class duo have been too much for Luton as they look set to reach the quarter-final of the FA Cup.

Haaland’s hat-trick can be seen below:

First class movement in the box ?@ErlingHaaland bags an early goal for @ManCity ??#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/tvrtzy4GGF — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) February 27, 2024