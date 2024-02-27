Despite putting four goals past Brentford and winning 4-2 on Monday night, Gary Neville has issued one West Ham player with some criticism.

Neville, formerly of Manchester United but now working as a pundit for Sky Sports, was on commentary duty for last night’s London derby.

A hattrick from Jarrod Bowen and a strike from Emerson were enough to see the Hammers take all three points, but that hasn’t stopped Neville from criticising Mohammed Kudus.

“Kudus has got something, he just needs to be a little bit more, what’s the word, yeah his final choice, he just needs that maturity in his game,” he said.

“Sometimes wingers have it whereby they’re unpredictable, but unpredictable to everybody, unpredictable not just to the opposition but to their own players that don’t know when they are going to make a run.

“In the first half he had three or four wild shots that were from positions where he could have played the final pass.

“And I did say in that first half, the one thing that David Moyes could say at half-time was for him to be a little bit more precise in what he was doing.

“And that third goal I think came from him really being direct and putting that lovely little cross in for Jarrod Bowen, which was a big moment in this game.”