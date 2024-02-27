Man United loanee bizarrely frozen out as it seems manager was never convinced by him

Manchester United’s loaned-out midfielder Hannibal Mejbri is reportedly going through a bit of a nightmare start to life at Sevilla.

The 21-year-old made the move from Man Utd to Sevilla in January, but he’s barely played for his new club, with a report from Estadio Deportivo describing the situation as something of a soap opera, as it seems manager Quique Sanchez Flores was never convinced by the player from the beginning.

This could be a real concern for the Red Devils, as Hannibal generally looks like a player who could have a very promising future in the game, though his development could be negatively impacted by a bad loan spell like this.

United will surely have wanted Mejbri to go out on loan and gain some experience of playing regular first-team football, so it remains to be seen how much longer the club will put up with this current situation.

Hannibal Mejbri at Sevilla – what’s happened?

Fabrizio Romano recently spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column about Mejbri’s issues in training at Sevilla, providing some insight into what might have gone wrong for the Tunisia international very early on in his loan spell.

Romano said: “Things have not got off to a great start for Hannibal Mejbri at Sevilla, but what’s really going on with the Manchester United loanee and manager Quique?

“My understanding is that it is not a specific incident. There was some tension in training between some players and Hannibal too, but everything has been clarified and Hannibal spoke directly to the manager to keep the situation quiet.

“It’s all good now, though it’s obviously in not easy in general at Sevilla because their season has been horrible. They remain just a point above the relegation zone in La Liga.”

This is all rather surprising as Everton were also interested in Hannibal, who chose Sevilla because they seemed to want him more.