Despite already having multiple wide-attacking options, Ange Postecoglou is reportedly eyeing a summer deal for Hull City’s Jaden Philogene.

The former Aston Villa academy graduate is enjoying an excellent campaign in the Championship — so far scoring eight goals and registering six assists in 20 league starts.

And following such impressive performances in England’s second tier, according to a recent report from TEAMtalk, Philogene, 22, has caught the attention of Spurs’ recruitment department.

Jaden Philogene wanted by Spurs despite Aston Villa clause

Rumoured to also be a target for former club Villa, who are believed to have a buy-back option, Philogene looks set to have his pick of at least two Premier League clubs come the end of the season.

However, although Unai Emery may be eager to be reunited with the 22-year-old, Spurs view him as a player capable of fitting Postecoglou’s breathtaking playing style — an exciting prospect for any young player looking to make the step up while also being allowed the creative freedom to flourish.

With more than one club already positioning themselves to make a summer approach, Hull City fans would be wise to prepare for their number 23’s departure.

Since the start of the season, Philogene, who has up to three-and-a-half years left on his contract, has emerged as one of Liam Rosenior’s most important players. His value, according to Transfermarkt, currently stands at around £8 million.