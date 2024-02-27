Fan footage shows Liverpool star furious with how Ben Chilwell treated Reds youngster

Liverpool were crowned League Cup champions on Sunday for the tenth time and the clash at Wembley had a lot of incident.

One came towards the end of the first half when Ben Chilwell and Conor Bradley had a bit of a tussle after the Reds youngster fell on top of the Blues left-back.

Both players received a yellow card for the incident but new footage has emerged of how Joe Gomez reacted to the England international clashing with the 20-year-old.

Watch how Liverpool’s Joe Gomez reacted to Ben Chilwell after Bradley incident