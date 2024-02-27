Fan footage shows Liverpool star furious with how Ben Chilwell treated Reds youngster

Liverpool were crowned League Cup champions on Sunday for the tenth time and the clash at Wembley had a lot of incident.
One came towards the end of the first half when Ben Chilwell and Conor Bradley had a bit of a tussle after the Reds youngster fell on top of the Blues left-back.
Both players received a yellow card for the incident but new footage has emerged of how Joe Gomez reacted to the England international clashing with the 20-year-old.
Watch how Liverpool’s Joe Gomez reacted to Ben Chilwell after Bradley incident
After things heated up between Chilwell and Bradley, Gomez can be seen grabbing his fellow England international’s shirt before having a word, who then tried to push the Liverpool star in response.
The Blues full-back spent the day trying to intimate Jurgen Klopp’s youngsters but it was pointless as the Reds young stars stepped up to win the first trophy on offer this season.
Joe Gomez taking on 3 Chelsea players to protect Conor Bradley, Mac Allister beefing Jackson. Love the unity in this team. Sums up the mentality between both teams. pic.twitter.com/W3oAk40Gfw
— Samuel (@SamueILFC) February 27, 2024