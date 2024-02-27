Fan footage shows Liverpool star furious with how Ben Chilwell treated Reds youngster

Chelsea FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool were crowned League Cup champions on Sunday for the tenth time and the clash at Wembley had a lot of incident. 

One came towards the end of the first half when Ben Chilwell and Conor Bradley had a bit of a tussle after the Reds youngster fell on top of the Blues left-back.

Both players received a yellow card for the incident but new footage has emerged of how Joe Gomez reacted to the England international clashing with the 20-year-old.

Watch how Liverpool’s Joe Gomez reacted to Ben Chilwell after Bradley incident

After things heated up between Chilwell and Bradley, Gomez can be seen grabbing his fellow England international’s shirt before having a word, who then tried to push the Liverpool star in response.

The Blues full-back spent the day trying to intimate Jurgen Klopp’s youngsters but it was pointless as the Reds young stars stepped up to win the first trophy on offer this season.

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool injury news: Jurgen Klopp on how long Ryan Gravenberch could be out
Neville has previously said Man Utd manager target “damages” Ten Hag, gets his team playing like Real Madrid
Man United have concrete interest in signing elite striker as Sir Jim Ratcliffe shows he means business
More Stories Ben Chilwell Conor Bradley Joe Gomez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.