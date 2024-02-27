Journalist names Premier League club more likely to sign Wolves star Pedro Neto

Journalist Ben Jacobs believes that Arsenal have a “better chance” than Manchester United of winning the race to sign Wolves winger Pedro Neto.

However, he believes that manager Mikel Arteta would have to deal with significant demands in his attempt to entice the Portuguese star to the Emirates Stadium.

Despite the fact that Arsenal showed a great deal of desire in the summer, when Declan Rice became their club record signing after joining from West Ham United for £105 million, Arteta and sporting director Edu are already preparing for the transfer market to reopen for business.

Arsenal may need to spend more than £60 million to win the race to sign Neto, as Wolves are demanding a record-breaking price after learning that Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in him, according to the Evening Standard.

While foreign suitors Juventus and Bayern Munich have raised the likelihood of a bidding war happening in the summer, Manchester United have also conducted talks about signing Neto.

Jacobs knows that Neto’s present bosses will not consider allowing his exit until their high expectations are fulfilled in the summer, even if he thinks that Arsenal or archrivals Tottenham have a better chance of luring the 23-year-old away from Wolves than Man United.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

“I think that Arsenal and Spurs are more likely destinations for Neto, at this point. We know the Tottenham interest is historical, and I would expect Arsenal to consider Neto this summer as one of a few targets in that position.

“But both of the north London clubs will also be well aware that Wolves – because he is still well contracted – will be looking for a club-record sale.

“They will be very firm on price. You can understand why, in an inflated market, where many attackers and midfielders have gone for in excess of £70million.”

Arteta is a long term admirer of Neto and wants to add him to his squad in order to give competition to his wide-attackers and also to use Neto in rotation.

The Gunners are best suited to sign the Portuguese star as they can offer him Champions League football and the opportunity to be involved in the race to win trophies.