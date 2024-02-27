Manchester United are reportedly eyeing up an ambitious transfer move for Bayern Munich striker and former Tottenham front-man Harry Kane for this summer.

The England international only left Spurs for Bayern last summer, and things haven’t exactly gone to plan for him in his first season at the Allianz Arena, with Thomas Tuchel’s men currently eight points behind league leaders Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga title race.

Kane looked in a good position to eclipse Alan Shearer as the all-time leading scorer in the Premier League, but it also makes sense that he left for Bayern in pursuit of trophies, having never won anything in his entire career at Tottenham.

It now looks like Kane might have to wait even longer to win something as Bayern continue to struggle, so could the 30-year-old be tempted to make a speedy return to English football?

According to HITC, Kane is a concrete target for Man Utd under Sir Jim Ratcliffe, with decisions over transfers possibly taking place already even though the club are yet to appoint a new sporting director.

Kane looks ideal as striker is in Man United’s plans

Fabrizio Romano recently reported in his exclusive Daily Briefing column that United would sign a striker this summer as the likes of Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial would most likely leave.

Though Romano did not name any names, Kane would be absolutely ideal to come in and give MUFC a world class, proven option up front for next season.

We’ve seen what Kane can do in the Premier League, and he’s also been prolific for Bayern, even if the team’s form has not been that great overall.

Rasmus Hojlund is still a bit young to be the main man leading the line for United, so if this ambitious signing really proves possible then the club surely have to do whatever they can to get it done.