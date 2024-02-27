Leicester hero claims he was worried about 30-year-old Leeds player

Former Leicester City defender Matt Elliott has admitted he started to worry when Leeds United made some second-half changes during the Whites’ 3-1 Championship win at Elland Road last week.

Despite taking the game’s lead early on thanks to a strike from Wout Faes, Leicester City were pegged back late in the second half before eventually going on to lose by two clear goals.

Strikes from Connor Roberts, Archie Gray and Patrick Bamford sealed the tie and ensured all the points would be staying in Yorkshire.

And Elliott believes Daniel Farke’s tactical changes were vital to the home team securing victory — particularly Bamford, who came on in place of Joel Piroe with 25 minutes left to play.

Speaking on Extra-Time, Matt Elliott said: “You’re looking at substitutions, it’s quite an interesting one really, I certainly had that feel, Bamford, certainly at this level, when Bamford’s on the pitch, something’s likely to happen.

“He’s more than a decent striker in this division. And there was a little bit of, ‘oh, this could be a bit of bother for Leicester’, because they hadn’t extended their lead and it was still so tight.”