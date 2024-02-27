Liverpool injury news: Jurgen Klopp on how long Ryan Gravenberch could be out

Liverpool FC
Jurgen Klopp has given a Liverpool injury news update in his press conference today, stating that Dutch midfielder Ryan Gravenberch will be unavailable for the next game, though it’s less clear if he’ll miss more than that.

Gravenberch, who joined Liverpool from Bayern Munich in the summer, went off injured in the Carabao Cup final defeat against Chelsea, and Klopp has now spoken about the Netherlands international’s fitness.

As quoted by LFC writer and CaughtOffside columnist Neil Jones in the post on X below, it seems clear that Gravenberch won’t be able to return for the FA Cup clash with Southampton tomorrow, but it seems there’s some hope it won’t be too long-term…

Ryan Gravenberch and Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool fans will certainly hope Gravenberch can return soon after his positive impact this season, with the 21-year-old becoming one of four new midfield signings for the Reds in the summer transfer window.

Having struggled to establish himself at Bayern, Gravenberch has bounced back since joining Liverpool, following other midfield signings in the form of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo earlier in the summer.

