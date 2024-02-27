Key Liverpool man in talks with European giants ahead of potential summer move

Pep Lijnders is set to follow Jurgen Klopp out of Liverpool at the end of the season and the Dutch coach is in talks with one of Europe’s biggest clubs.

The 41-year-old has played a key role in the Merseyside club’s success in recent years and is a crucial member of Klopp’s team. Lijnders has spent the majority of ten years at Anfield and is set to embark on his own managerial journey next season.

According to De Telegraaf via Anfield Edition, Ajax are in talks with Lijnders to become the club’s new manager next season following a tough campaign for the European giants.

Pep Lijnders is a good fit for Ajax

This season has been a tough one for Ajax as the Dutch giants sit fifth in the Eredivisie. The Amsterdam outfit have already sacked Maurice Steijn during the campaign and John van’t Schip currently holds the role on an interim basis.

Lijnders’ work at Liverpool makes him a great candidate for the role and he is likely to adopt Klopp’s style of play.

That would go down well with the Ajax fans but it remains to be seen if the Dutch club appoint the Liverpool man before the new season gets underway.