Man United coach’s parting shot will sting top brass at the club

Man United are going through another period of change at present, and this summer could be one of the most significant that the club have seen for years.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s partial takeover of the club has given him full control of the footballing side of the business, and there’s much to be done to bring the famous old institution back to the elite level both on and off the pitch.

Indeed, each will work in tandem with the other.

A better standard of player should ensure that success isn’t too far in coming, which in turn will encourage corporate partners to be involved.

The money that can be made through such associations can help the club to secure more high-profile stars, and so it continues.

It isn’t an overnight fix of course, and outgoing first-team coach, Eric Ramsay, has delivered what appears to be a stinging rebuke to the club he will leave after this weekend’s Manchester derby.

Man United board won’t be happy with this broadside

“I’m incredibly excited to be joining a club with such a strong football culture, a fanatic fan-base and a brilliant infrastructure,” he was quoted as saying on his new club, Minnesota United’s official website, where he will be employed as Head Coach.

“I’ve spoken to a lot of the club’s staff throughout the process and you can’t help but feel everyone’s passion for moving the club forward. There is a really exciting pathway for the future of the club and I’m looking forward to playing my role in realising that vision.

“I thank the club for putting its faith in me and I hope it’s the start of another successful period for everyone connected with Minnesota United.”

From current Man United manager, Erik ten Hag’s point of view, he loses a highly-rated coach to what is regarded as an inferior league, and if that’s not a wake up call to the Red Devils hierarchy, then nothing will be.