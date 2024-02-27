Man United rejected request from players after Fulham defeat, it shows why Red Devils are not successful

Man United put in a dismal display last Saturday as Erik ten Hag’s men were defeated 2-1 by Fulham at Old Trafford.

The Cottagers completely outplayed United and fully deserved their three points but the performance from Ten Hag’s men was a big worry for fans of the Manchester club. What will worry them even more, is how they responded in the aftermath.

According to reports from outlets such as the Irish Examiner, several Manchester United players complained to the coaching staff that they wanted Sunday off after Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Fulham.

This is despite the squad usually going in after a match day for warm-downs and video analysis of their performance.

The request was swiftly rejected by Man United’s staff, who reminded the players of their commitments.

A worrying sign for Man United fans

This behaviour should be a major concern for Man United fans as the players did not deserve a day off after their display against Fulham. Ten Hag’s men were very poor on the day and the defeat put an end to their mini-run of good form.

The culture at Man United is far from a winning one and that comes down to Ten Hag. Although things like this have happened under previous coaches, these reports show that this attitude has not changed.

Ten Hag has proven to be too soft on several players, particularly Marcus Rashford, and with Sir Jim Ratcliffe currently evaluating everything at the Manchester club, this is not a good look for the Man United manager and his players.