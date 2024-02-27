Mason Greenwood’s attitude towards Jude Bellingham after slur speaks volumes

The spat that has developed between Mason Greenwood and Jude Bellingham shames both players.

On loan from Man United, Greenwood is trying to rebuild his career at La Liga outfit, Getafe, away from the glare of the English publicity machine.

However, Real Madrid ace, Bellingham, brought the situation right back to the fore during a recent match between their respective teams.

TV cameras would pick up the Los Blancos star mouthing something in Greenwood’s direction after the pair clashed, and MARCA (h/t The Sun) noted that La Liga had reported the incident to the Spanish FA, with a lip reader brought in to decipher what Bellingham had said.

It’s believed that the word “rapist” was advanced as being the slur the England international aimed in Greenwood’s direction, putting Bellingham at risk of a ban.

Whilst the Man United star’s personal life has been dissected in great detail of late, to the extent that everyone is likely to have an opinion, his advisors will likely argue that he’s never been charged with any offence and, as such, remains an innocent man.

Whether the majority of the match-going public agree with that or not is a moot point.

From Bellingham’s own perspective, he should know better than to stoop so low, though it appears that Greenwood just wants the matter put to bed.

Mason Greenwood wants an end to Bellingham probe

“Mason has told them he doesn’t want Jude to be punished and has asked them to drop it,” a source close to the player told The Sun.

“He doesn’t want bad publicity and wants to get on with playing football. He was very upset at the time as he didn’t expect it from someone like Jude.

“But he knows he’s always likely to be a target for that kind of stuff so he’s accepted he’ll need a thick skin.”