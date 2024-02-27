Newcastle identify 39-year old manager as potential replacement of Eddie Howe

As they look to replace Eddie Howe, Newcastle United have entered the battle for highly sought-after manager Ruben Amorim.

According to Team Talk, Newcastle are open to considering Ruben Amorim as their future manager, with Eddie Howe’s departure from the team possible over the summer.

The Magpies are now in the conversation with Chelsea and Liverpool, two teams that have been keeping an eye on the 39-year-old boss.

Amorim has made a strong impression at Sporting Lisbon since taking over in March 2020, solidifying his status as one of the most promising young coaches in European football.

With his appealing style of play, the former Portugal international midfielder has transformed the club’s fortunes, winning the Primeira Liga, the Portuguese Cup, and the Portuguese Super Cup during his four-year tenure.

Newcastle are not even close to the kind of success they had under Eddie Howe the previous season, so things have not gone according to plan. The Magpies remain well behind in the fight for a place in the top four, having qualified for the Champions League only to be ousted in the group stages.

Newcastle, who made it into the Champions League for the first time in 20 years last season, are now faring poorly in the standings and have struggled mightily with injuries all season.

The Newcastle owners want Howe to be successful because they want to turn him into their own Sir Alex Ferguson, the great Manchester United manager. However, as football is a results-driven sport, this season has been a failure.

From the moment Jurgen Klopp declared his decision to step down in the summer, Liverpool were linked to Amorim. Chelsea are also eager since they had Amorim on their shortlist prior to hiring Mauricio Pochettino, and they may fire the Argentine following some poor results.

All things considered, Amorim will probably have a lot of offers to choose from in the summer. He could, however, decide to assess his choices and start a new chapter in his career when the season ends.