Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paul Robinson thinks Stuart Dallas may have already played his last game for the club.

Breaking his leg during a Premier League clash against Manchester City nearly two years ago, Dallas, 32, has not featured for Leeds since.

And with his contract set to expire at the end of the season, there have been recent reports claiming the 32-year-old will depart Elland Road as a free agent in the summer.

“I’m not expecting contract extensions on that front,” The Athletic’s Phil Hay said last month.

“What are we now? Middle of January, so it really is not far off two years [without Dallas] which is a kind of extraordinary length of time for a player to be out. I have to say it’s quite difficult to see Dallas playing for Leeds again.”

Paul Robinson wants Leeds to hand Stuart Dallas contract extension

And going on to react to suggestions Dallas is done at Leeds, Robinson, who spoke to MOT Leeds, said: “Nobody’s owed anything by anyone, but I think what he’s done for the club, the performances he’s given, the relationship he’s got with the supporters, I would very, very much like to think that they’ll give him another 12 months. Whether it’s to get himself fully fit, whether it’s to be a part of the squad, whether it’s to be a part of the dressing room, whatever role that he has in that time I would like to think there’s a role there for him.

“And whether he puts his career back on track and plays again in a Leeds United shirt or does eventually move on, to push somebody out the door at the end of their contract this season, after such an horrific injury, it would be extremely harsh.”

During his nine years in Yorkshire, Dallas, who lifted the 2019-20 Championship title with Leeds, has scored 28 goals and registered 18 assists in 267 games in all competitions.