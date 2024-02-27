Mikel Arteta would quit Arsenal if Manchester United came knocking, according to the shocking statement made by Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand.

After two successful seasons with the Gunners, Arteta is back in the running for the Premier League title again. The Spaniard has turned around Arsenal’s fortunes and made them a competitive team after years of no progress under previous managers.

Under Erik ten Hag’s leadership, United have had yet another dismal season, putting them well behind the top clubs. The Red Devils have struggled in all competitions and failed to get consistent results.

Ten Hag’s long-term job as the club’s manager is reportedly a source of concern for new owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS team, which has left the Dutchman’s future uncertain.

Ferdinand stated, speaking on his FIVE YouTube channel: “Arteta would leave Arsenal to join Man United, 100 per cent. No one is saying it’s happening but if Man United in a wild dream said, ‘do you know what, Erik ten Hag, thank you’ or Erik ten Hag has been poached by Bayern Munich, and he goes there, and then Man United say top of the list is Arteta. Arteta is going in and saying to the lads, ‘listen guys, it’s been emotional but I’ve got to move, I’ve got to go’.”

With a goal difference of zero, the Red Devils are in sixth position in the Premier League. Additionally, earlier this season, they were eliminated from the Champions League after finishing fourth in the group stage, behind Bayern Munich, Copenhagen, and Galatasaray.

Not only that, the kind of football United are playing is something that the Old Trafford faithful will never accept.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are in the Champions League Round of 16, and are in a title battle with Manchester City and Liverpool. They are now only two points behind the leaders.

The difference in the quality, the talent and the playing style of both United and Arsenal is massive and United fans would happily swap their position with Arsenal’s.

However, the claim made by Ferdinand is sensational and offers no concrete reason. Arteta will be with the Gunners until the conclusion of his contract in 2025, at the latest.

He’s previously been linked to teams like Manchester City and Barcelona so if he decides to leave the Gunners in the future, those two teams are more likely to get his services than Man United.