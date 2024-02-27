Tottenham defender labelled as “weak link” after latest Premier League performance

Tottenham have multiple players out on loan at present and one of their stars was been described as a “weak link” following his latest performance in the Premier League.

West Ham hammered Brentford 4-2 on Monday night in the Premier League and Tottenham loanee Sergio Reguilon had a tough night.

Following the game, London World were pretty damning in their assessment of his 73 minutes handing the left-back a rating of three out of 10.

The review of the player read: “A bit of a weak link tonight. West Ham had a lot of joy down the right.

“He did some nice work going forward but cut a frustrated figure and had to be cautioned by teammates as he ran a fine line with dissent at times.”

Sergio Reguilon has performed well at Brentford

Overall, Reguilon has started the second half of the season well with his new club and has put in some solid performances for the Bees. Monday night was probably his worst match for his new team and the full-back will be hoping that it never happens again.

If the Spaniard keeps it up he could secure a good move at the end of the season and in turn, that would bring in money for Spurs.

The left-back has no future at the North London club and it would be best for all parties to separate ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.