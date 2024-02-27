Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants Champions League winner in charge of his Man United project instead of Ten Hag

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is currently putting together a very strong team behind the scenes at Man United and the manager role may see a change ahead of the 2024/25 season.

It has been a difficult season for Erik ten Hag’s men and it hit another bump last Saturday as the Red Devils put in a shambolic performance as they were defeated 2-1 by Fulham.

There have been questions surrounding Ten Hag’s future all season long and with Ratcliffe now in charge of the sporting side of the Manchester club, could the INEOS CEO make a change?

Many feel that the Dutch coach is not good enough to lead Man United forward and Ratcliffe is targeting a Champions League winner.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants Champions League winner to replace Erik ten Hag

According to Foot Mercato‘s Santi Aouna, Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to put Zinedine Zidane in charge of his Man United project.

The Frenchman has only coached at Real Madrid and has been out of work since leaving the La Liga giants in 2021.

The 51-year-old’s time at the Bernabeu was very successful, delivering the Spanish giants three Champions League titles and two La Liga crowns.

Zidane would be more than capable of leading this Man United team forward as he is a strong manager and demands respect due to what he has achieved in the game.

The big question is if the Frenchman wants to go to Manchester as it is suspected that the former Real Madrid coach is waiting for the France national team role.

Only time will tell what happens at Old Trafford but it is clear that Ratcliffe is keeping an eye on the market for Ten Hag replacements.