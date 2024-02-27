Tottenham want 22-year-old with eight goals in 19 games including magnificent Rabona

With 13 games left of their Premier League season, Tottenham have an outside chance of making the top four.

Currently just five points shy of Aston Villa in fourth, the Lilywhites need to address their current form as they’ve dropped right off the pace over the last half dozen games or so.

Ange Postecoglou is unlikely to consider his 2023/24 campaign a success unless he has something tangible for his team to hold onto at the end of the season.

At present, that could be a Europa League spot, or Conference League finish at worst.

That would still represent an improvement of sorts, though after the way in which Spurs began the season under the Australian, there’d likely be an element of disappointment if that’s how things end up.

That said, there’s every possibility that he can rally the troops for the final matches of the season and put real pressure on a Villa side who are aiming for Conference League glory themselves this season.

Unai Emery’s side are going well in Europe and would surely love to emulate West Ham’s epic final victory over Fiorentina last season. A win in the ECL is worth an automatic Europa League place next season of course.

Looking ahead to 2024/25, ‘Big Ange’ has already identified one player to bolster Tottenham’s ranks, though Villa are thought to have a buy-back option on Hull City ace, Jaden Philogene.

Tottenham assuaged by Philogene’s eight goals and six assists

The 22-year-old garnered national attention earlier this season with a magnificent Rabona goal against Rotherham which will surely win the Championship’s Goal of the Season.

TeamTalk note that Philogene has eight goals and six assists in 19 matches so far this season, and the outlet’s sources confirm that Spurs are pushing hard for the player’s services.