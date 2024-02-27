Transfer news: Antony’s Man United future, Amorim to Chelsea rumours, Alonso Liverpool latest & more

This article was originally published on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, a subscription service. If you would like to receive Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive transfer news via email ahead of publication on caughtoffside.com, please sign-up for the service here: thedailybriefing.io

Manchester United’s left-back search and latest on Antony’s future

Manchester United are being kept informed on the situation of some left-backs this summer as that position could be covered with a new signing this summer. There are no specific names to mention yet, but it’s an area they are set to explore in the market.

I’m not sure this potential signing is linked with Luke Shaw, and we have to see also what happens with Tyrell Malacia, who’s been unlucky with injuries. Obviously we saw Sergio Reguilon join on loan in the first half of the season to help cover in that position, and it looks like it remains a position they’re exploring.

Still, as previously reported, we have to wait to see what happens with Man United’s new structure in terms of director etc. for the summer in order to understand the specific names they could go for.

The same is true with Antony’s situation. Although Erik ten Hag has spoken publicly to say the Brazilian winger hasn’t shown his potential, it is still too early to know what will be decided on his future.

It will depend on many factors: new director, Ten Hag and his decision, but also on the player himself as Antony rejected any opportunity in January to stay at Man United and fight for his place. For sure it’s a situation to follow for the summer, but to guarantee his exit we have to wait for next formal steps.

Ruben Amorim linked with the Chelsea job, but what’s the truth?

Chelsea lost the Carabao Cup final at the weekend and so of course all eyes are on Mauricio Pochettino again, with some reports of Ruben Amorim being eyed as a possible replacement for him.

Pressure has been there since the end of January – Chelsea want better results so pressure remains there but the priority has always been to finish the season with Pochettino and then assess the situation ahead of the summer transfer window. I think this would not have been an easy job for any manager; it’s a young squad and they need time to perform and create proper group. But of course, football is a results game and so pressure remains there.

As for Amorim links, it’s a possibility for him to leave Sporting Lisbon in the summer, yes. It’s not guaranteed yet but he’d be open to considering top clubs as he’s already done an excellent job at Sporting in the recent years. At the moment he’s not in direct contact with any club, but he’s appreciated in England for sure.

My understanding about latest Xabi Alonso to Liverpool reports

We’re hearing fresh stories about Liverpool and positive talks over Xabi Alonso, and while I respect other journalists and their sources, my understanding is that there is nothing new to report on this saga.

I honestly have no news yet on Xabi Alonso. It’s normal that we have many reports, one day reports on being close to Bayern, one day same on Liverpool, but my understanding is nothing is decided or close yet. Alonso is 100% focused on doing something historical at Bayer Leverkusen, meanwhile both Liverpool and Bayern want him, but we’ll have to wait and see what happens.

And, as I’ve said before, Alonso is a top candidate for Liverpool, but not the only one. Liverpool will appoint a new director, and then a new manager. That step will be crucial to decide on the new coach, so until then I would take reports like this with a pinch of salt. Roberto De Zerbi is also appreciated by Liverpool, but again – nothing is done so I keep that open and also based on whoever joins as the new director.

Alphonso Davies favours Real Madrid transfer

Real Madrid remain Alphonso Davies’ favoured next destination in case he decides to leave Bayern Munich this summer. The Canadian left-back would love to join Real Madrid – at the moment there is no issue on the contract, the salary, and on personal terms. The only issue is the potential asking price being set by Bayern.

Davies is out of contract at the Allianz Arena in 2025, so Real Madrid don’t want to pay crazy money for him. Bayern will try to extend his contract until May/June, and if nothing is agreed by then they would be prepared to sell Davies this summer.

So, the asking price will be important, and also what happens between Bayern and Davies in negotiations over a new deal. For now, there has been no contact with Barcelona, and in any case his preferred destination would be Real Madrid, or else keep an eye on Premier League clubs.

Many clubs scouting €70m Porto midfielder

Alan Varela has impressed for Porto and was particularly strong in their recent Champions League win over Arsenal, showing what he can do on the biggest stage against the best opponents.

There have been reports doing the rounds of several top teams scouting Varela, including Manchester City, but for now my understanding is that it is just normal scouting activity, and nothing more advanced than that.

Many clubs are sending scouts to follow the 22-year-old midfielder as he’s been excellent for Porto in the recent months. I’m also told he has €70m release clause into his contract, and we know how difficult is to negotiate with Portuguese clubs, so this could be a difficult deal if any suitors come forward in the summer.