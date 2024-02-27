Burnley look set to lose Wout Weghorst this summer as the Dutch striker is not part of the Premier League club’s plans.

The striker joined Hoffenheim on loan for the current season and so far, he has scored five times in 19 Bundesliga appearances this season.

The 31-year-old joined Burnley in 2022 but it has not been a successful spell at Turf Moor, having gone out on loan several times.

A permanent transfer may happen this summer as FC Twente are doing the groundwork to bring the Holland international to the Eredivisie next season.

Why does Wout Weghorst want to leave Burnley?

Weghorst recently admitted that he would love to play for Twente at some point in his career as he supported the club as a boy.

According to Dutch outlet TC Tubantia, the groundwork is being prepared for Weghorst to potentially join Twente this summer as word of his wish reached the club.

The 31-year-old’s contract expires at Burnley in 2025, therefore, the Clarets are entitled to a transfer fee but how much that will be, will be seen in the future.