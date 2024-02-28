25-year-old ace with 15 goals in 30 games is a summer target for Tottenham

Although Tottenham have tailed off a little in terms of their form in the 2023/24 Premier League, it’s still been an enjoyable ride for the White Hart Lane faithful.

Supporter expectation appears to have gone through the roof, and that’s as sure a sign as any that Ange Postecoglou must be doing something right.

The Australian’s arrival seemed to be met with a collective groan in the blue and white half of North London, however, Postecoglou quickly won over the naysayers and the doom mongers with a brilliant brand of free-flowing and attacking football that Lilywhites fans hadn’t seen in an age.

It was a breath of fresh air when compared to the boring, safety first approach of both Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte.

A throwback to halcyon days when a team was so confident in their own ability that if the opponent scored three they would score four.

Great to watch for the most part, the wheels fell off once injuries to key players befell Spurs.

They’ve steadied the ship now, but still aren’t back to their swashbuckling best from earlier in the season.

Tottenham face competition for Marmoush transfer from Newcastle

Perhaps that explains a potential summer move for Eintracht Frankfurt’s free-scoring striker, Omar Marmoush.

According to BILD (h/t Shields Gazette), both Tottenham and Newcastle are looking at the 25-year-old who has scored 15 goals and provided five assists in 30 games for his current club since joining from Wolfsburg.