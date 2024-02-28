Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has spoken out on the future of Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso and one potential issue Liverpool might have as they compete with Bayern Munich for him in the summer.

Alonso has worked wonders at Leverkusen this season, taking them eight points clear at the top of the table in the Bundesliga as they possibly look set to win the title for the first time in their history.

The Spanish tactician has done so whilst working on a fraction of the kind of budget that Leverkusen’s rivals Bayern have at their disposal, with the Bavarian giants adding big names like Harry Kane to their squad over the summer after winning the last eleven league titles in a row.

What Alonso has achieved in a short space of time is clearly pretty special, and it’s no surprise he’s now being eyed up by Bayern as they look to raid the coach who’s currently plotting their downfall, while Liverpool will also be understandably keen on bringing him in as a replacement for Jurgen Klopp, who is leaving Anfield at the end of the season.

Alonso to Liverpool: Romano’s latest update on the race with Bayern

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for today’s The Debrief podcast, Romano explained that one advantage Bayern have in pursuing Alonso is that they already have a board in place, whereas LFC still need to hire a new director before appointing Klopp’s replacement.

“The advantage for Bayern is they already have a structure in place and clear ideas to present their project to Alonso and other candidates,” Romano said.

“For Liverpool the priority is to appoint another director as soon as possible, the interest is absolutely there and they want Alonso as a priority target.

“Alonso also wants to take some time because he wants to focus on Bayer Leverkusen’s historical season.

“The hope of some people at Leverkusen is that there is a chance Alonso could stay at the club for one more year, but my opinion, talking to some sources, is that this will be very difficult.

“At the moment Bayern and Liverpool will be very strong in this conversation.”