All change at Anfield; ex-EPL striker confirms that Liverpool sensation has signed Saudi deal

This summer’s transfer window could be an era-defining one for Liverpool Football Club, with Jurgen Klopp moving on and some of his players perhaps seeing that as an opportune time to close their own chapters with the Reds.

It’s clear that the German is going to leave his own unique footprint on the Anfield-based outfit, and, just as David Moyes found when he took over at Man United from Sir Alex Ferguson, whomever comes into the managerial hot-seat in Klopp’s stead is pretty much on a hiding to nothing.

Mo Salah is leaving Liverpool writes ex-Premier League ace

Whomever that ends up being will absolutely have their work cut out after the news that Egyptian King, Mohammed Salah, has signed a deal to play in the Saudi Pro League next season.

Former Premier League striker, Mido, announced the news on his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

Though Salah is getting no younger he remains the Reds talisman, and losing him from the Liverpool front line would immediately put any new manager at a significant disadvantage.

There are a handful of strikers around Europe that are believed to be available, but none have been schooled in the ways of this current Liverpool side.

It would potentially mean that the structure of the Reds attack will need to be tweaked to align with the strengths of Salah’s replacement.

The only potential positive on any Salah deal is the money that the Reds would make from any sale, which would have to be reinvested back into the squad for a switch to make sense.