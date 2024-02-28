Should David Moyes depart West Ham United at the end of the current campaign, Anton Ferdinand has identified the Premier League manager he wants to replace him.

Anton Ferdinand said on The Take On that he is neither a Moyes In nor a Moyes Out. However, he did make a recommendation for the manager West Ham should hire in the summer to succeed him.

Ferdinand prefers current Newcastle boss Eddie Howe as next West Ham manager.

“So if he was to go at the end of the season, which, if he does or if he doesn’t, I’m not massively like he’s got to go or whatever, I just think needs to go on his own terms. If he was to, I don’t see Eddie Howe being at Newcastle next year because they don’t get in the Champions League. I think they’re going to change and get somebody else. I’d take him,” – Ferdinand said.