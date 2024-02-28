Arsenal identify three Ivan Toney alternatives as Gunners look for more options

In an attempt to find a new No. 9, Arsenal have created a four-man shortlist ahead of the summer transfer window, which includes long-term target Ivan Toney.

In January, the Gunners were strongly linked to many attackers, but Financial Fair Play obligations prevented them from adding a new striker.

A new first-choice striker will be signed as a top priority before the 2024–25 season, as Mikel Arteta is still determined to bolster his attacking line.

The Gunners are considering three potential strikers before the summer transfer market opens, according to a recent report from The Mail.

Arsenal are interested in Napoli star Victor Osimhen, who has already hinted at a Premier League transfer. They also like Joshua Zirkzee of Bologna and Viktor Gyokeres of Sporting Lisbon.

Each of the four attackers have a track record of scoring goals, and they would all improve the Arsenal team right now who lack goals upfront.

Eddie Nketiah has scored just six goals this season, while Gabriel Jesus has only managed eight goals and has been troubled by injuries.

Arsenal have once again challenged for the Premier League title this season but they lack the cutting edge that players like Erling Haaland and Mo Salah provide to Manchester City and Liverpool respectively.

For months, Toney, who scored 20 goals for the Bees last season, has been strongly linked to a transfer to the Emirates Stadium.

The star player for Brentford has scored four goals in his last seven games after his late January comeback from an eight-month betting suspension.