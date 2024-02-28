The reason behind Arsenal’s pursuit of world class striker

Although no serious moves have been made as of now, it isn’t a secret that Arsenal are looking at a new striker, perhaps to replace Gabriel Jesus.

The Brazilian hasn’t played for much of this year and has been in and out of the side previously, as persistent injury problems have curtailed his career at the Emirates Stadium.

When on form the striker still knows where the goal is, but the Gunners need a front man that’s going to pull on the shirt week in and week out, rather than sporadic periods of excellence followed by more time spent on the sidelines.

Gabriel Jesus’ injury record ensuring Arsenal look elsewhere

Indeed, the Daily Mail note that Jesus’ injury record is the precise reason why the North Londoners are casting their net.

Some of Europe’s best front men are being targeted, with Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, Brentford’s Ivan Toney, Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres and Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee all being name checked by the outlet.

Whether Arsenal can afford one or any of the aforementioned isn’t clear at this point.

After a summer in which they spent heavily on the likes of Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice, Edu and the board will need to have one eye on Financial Fair Play.

If some of the dead wood can be sold to make way for another big summer purchase, Arteta could be laughing all the way to the title next season.

Though they’ve scored freely of late, having a top-notch striker in situ will evidently multiply their chances of success.