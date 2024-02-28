€70m Arsenal target opts to sign new contract with European giants

Arsenal will be in the market for a new striker this summer and one of their targets looks set to sign a new deal with his current club.

Mikel Arteta has been a long-term admirer of Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic and the Spanish coach tried to sign the player in 2022 when the Serbian was at Fiorentina. However, the striker decided to stay in Italy and join European giants Juventus as part of an initial €70m deal.

The Gunners have been linked to Vlahovic ever since but according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the 24-year-old is set to extend his contract with Juventus until 2028, which will see him earn €12m annually.

Arsenal have Dusan Vlahovic alternatives

Valhovic would have been a great option for Arsenal given his age and the fact that he is a goalscoring machine. The Serbia international has netted 15 times this season across 23 Serie A matches but the Gunners have alternatives.

Brentford’s Ivan Toney has been linked to the North London club since the summer, while Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins is another name being thrown around.

Both players are not as young as Vlahovic but the Premier League due do bag plenty of goals themselves. The Englishmen are also proven in the English top flight, which would be a bonus should one of them secure a move to Arsenal this summer.